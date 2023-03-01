Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 10:26

Southside facing further water outages on Thursday

The works are scheduled to take place on Thursday, with traffic plans in place.
Southside facing further water outages on Thursday

A generic view of a household water tap as water and sewerage bills are to rise by around &pound;20 from April, regulator Ofwat has said.

Donal O’Keeffe

In its latest announcement of water supply disruptions in parts of Cork city, Uisce Éireann has warned of possible outages on Thursday.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said essential maintenance works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, would affect areas on the southside of the city.

Uisce Éireann said that one round of works is scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Thursday 2 March, with a traffic management plan in place that morning.

The company said those mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to McCurtains Villas, Elmhurst Mews and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059681.

The water utility company said separate maintenance works are scheduled from 10pm on Thursday 2 March until 2am on Friday 3 March, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said those works may cause supply disruptions to Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Wandesford Quay, Crosses Green and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website via the reference number: CCI00059836.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Read More

Irish Water received 29 reports in Cork of people suspecting illness from water consumption in 2022

More in this section

President of Malta to attend a number of engagements in Cork while on State visit to Ireland President of Malta to attend a number of engagements in Cork while on State visit to Ireland
Mobility hubs with charging points and bike facilities will 'benefit communities' on Cork-Limerick road Mobility hubs with charging points and bike facilities will 'benefit communities' on Cork-Limerick road
'Significant milestone' reached in Dunkettle Interchange project 'Significant milestone' reached in Dunkettle Interchange project
irish water
Cork motorist caught travelling almost 60km/h over speed limit 

Cork motorist caught travelling almost 60km/h over speed limit 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more