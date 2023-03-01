Southside facing further water outages on Thursday

In its latest announcement of water supply disruptions in parts of Cork city, Uisce Éireann has warned of possible outages on Thursday.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said essential maintenance works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, would affect areas on the southside of the city.

Uisce Éireann said that one round of works is scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Thursday 2 March, with a traffic management plan in place that morning.

The company said those mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to McCurtains Villas, Elmhurst Mews and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059681.

The water utility company said separate maintenance works are scheduled from 10pm on Thursday 2 March until 2am on Friday 3 March, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said those works may cause supply disruptions to Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay, Wandesford Quay, Crosses Green and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website via the reference number: CCI00059836.

Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.