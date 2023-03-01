Cork motorist caught travelling almost 60km/h over speed limit 

One Cork motorist was caught speeding by going almost 60km/h over the speed limit during National Slow Down Day, which took place from 7am on Tuesday to 7am this morning.

The motorist was caught doing 159km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork.

Other examples of motorists caught speeding in Cork include:

76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road, Mallow, Cork

76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road, Charleville, Cork

69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R600 Ballindeenisk, Belgooly, Cork

69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Rochestown Road, Cork

66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Skehard Road, Cork

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Abercromby Place, Fermoy, Cork

109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork

During the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles and detected 628 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.