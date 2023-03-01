Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 07:47

Cork motorist caught travelling almost 60km/h over speed limit 

The motorist was caught doing 159km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork.
During the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles and detected 628 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit. Picture: Dan Linehan

Echo reporter

One Cork motorist was caught speeding by going almost 60km/h over the speed limit during National Slow Down Day, which took place from 7am on Tuesday to 7am this morning.

Other examples of motorists caught speeding in Cork include:

  • 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road, Mallow, Cork 
  • 76km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road, Charleville, Cork
  • 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R600 Ballindeenisk, Belgooly, Cork
  • 69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Rochestown Road, Cork 
  • 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Skehard Road, Cork
  • 64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Abercromby Place, Fermoy, Cork
  • 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Ballyadam, Carrigtwohill, Cork

During the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 173,811 vehicles and detected 628 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

<p>State visit of President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and Sabina Higgins to the Republic of Malta in May 2022</p>

President of Malta to attend a number of engagements in Cork while on State visit to Ireland

