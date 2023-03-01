Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 08:25

Lions Club Ball Run on Patrick’s Hill to benefit Cork Life Centre

“Cork Lions Club are delighted to use this year’s Patrick’s Hill Ball Run to support Cork Life Centre who provide an invaluable service to the people of Cork,” Cork Lions president John Walsh said.
A previous Ball Run. Picture: Cork Lions Club

Martin Mongan

SOME 12,000 multicoloured balls will race down Patrick’s Hill on Sunday, March 19, to raise funds for Cork Life Centre.

Each ball is numbered and they will all be released from a cage at the top of Patrick’s Hill in a colourful cascade. They are then guided down the hill and gathered in a trap at the bottom where the first six balls will win a prize.

Balls will be sold on the day or can be purchased online at €2 each at www.corklionsclub.ie. All proceeds from the event will go to Cork Life Centre.

“Cork Lions Club is one of the oldest supporters of Cork Life Centre and we have worked with them on several projects over the years,” said Don O’Leary, principal of Cork Life Centre.

“We are delighted to be the beneficiary of the Patrick’s Hill Ball Run and hope as many families as possible can make it to the event at 2pm on Sunday, March 19.”

Cork Lions Club will also be taking the opportunity to collect old glasses as part of their Recycle for Sight Campaign. The project recycles old spectacles which are cleaned, graded, and distributed at eye clinics in the third world.

Cork Lions Club are appealing to the public to gather and clean their old spectacles and bring them along to the event.

