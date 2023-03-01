Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 09:24

Pollution control issues at six industrial and waste sites in Cork

The list is published by the EPA each year of sites containing facilities with the poorest compliance and environmental performance records.
The Environmental Protection Agency offices in Dublin. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Elaine Whelan

ALMOST half of sites highlighted as priority pollution areas are in Cork, a new report finds.

The Environmental Protection Agency has revealed the results of 1,434 inspections at EPA licensed sites during 2022.

The 2022 Industrial and Waste Licence Enforcement Report has shown that, of the 13 facilities in breach of standards, six were in Co Cork.

Upon inspection, Ballyguyroe Landfill near Kildorrery in North Cork was found not to be compliant with landfill management. The Cork County Council landfill site was also included in the National Priority Sites List for 2021.

Another location on the list two years in a row was North Cork Creameries Co-Op for continued issues relating to the discharge of water.

Gáirdíní — trading as Munster Joinery — has remained on the list since 2021 for the same reason. Both companies are listed for their lack of adherence to wastewater treatment standards.

Forge Hill Recycling, Ballyphehane, was named due to an issue with waste management.

Anaerobic digestion plant Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd was included to on National Priority Sites for 2022 for issues regarding Infrastructure and management.

The food and drink sector dominated the list, with six sites from the list coming from the industry, including one Cork location. Slaughtering facility Staunton Foods was included due to high levels of noise pollution.

Commenting on the publication, Dr Tom Ryan, director of EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “The 13 sites on the National Priority Sites List in 2022 were the subject of targeted enforcement action.

“While this represents only 1.5% of the total sites licensed by the EPA, it is disappointing that the food and drink sector continues to make up a significant proportion of these.”

