'No mother should be subject to that behaviour': Jail for son who carried out violent attack at mother's home

A PROLONGED, vicious and violent attack by a 35-year-old man on his 66-year-old mother resulted in him being jailed for six and a half years.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a prison sentence of seven years and suspended the last six months of that sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of assault causing serious harm to his own mother.

Detective Garda Hugh Byrne investigated the case where the defendant was charged with assault causing serious harm to his mother at her home on July 17, 2022.

The victim obtained a barring order under the Domestic Violence Act against him following an assault causing harm to her by her son previously – for which he was jailed for one year. Parties to the case are not identified because of this context.

“In 2022 she took him back into her home due to him being effectively homeless. He was drinking heavily on the night. On return home at 11 p.m. he was arguing with his mother,” Det. Garda Byrne said.

The detective then read into evidence the victim’s account of what happened:

“I got up to go to my sister’s. (The accused) said, ‘You are not going yet’. I said, ‘It’s best I leave now’.

“He swung his right arm and rammed it into my back. I felt a sharp pain and fell on the small armchair. He was standing when he struck me. He kept taunting me. He pulled me to the floor.

“He kneeled over me. He started choking me. With both fists he struck countless times. He put his hands around my throat. I thought he was going to kill me. He leaned in and bit my top lip.

“He didn’t say he was going to kill me but I honestly thought he was. He went to the kitchen. I went out the door. My back was killing me. I ran four doors down. I was covered in my own blood.”

'APPALLING ACT'

Jane Hyland, defence senior counsel, said, “He is a man who presents well except when he is intoxicated. He accepts it was an appalling act. He is deeply ashamed of what he put his mother through. He is glad she recovered from a very frightening and painful experience.

“No mother should be put through this type of behaviour. He has written to his mother, setting out the numerous programmes he has signed up to in prison to address his significant issues.

“He is attempting to receive any addiction and counselling services he can get when in prison. He made contact with Coolmine (treatment centre). He was introduced to cannabis at the age of eleven and things deteriorated from there.

“The probation officer takes the view he has suffered significant trauma as a result of adverse childhood experiences.”

'VICIOUS AND VIOLENT'

Judge Helen Boyle said, “Aggravating factors are that this was a prolonged, unprovoked, unwarranted attack that was vicious and violent. She let you back in because you had nowhere else to go.

“You failed to let her go. You tried to strangle her, you hit her numerous times. She understandably thought she was going to die and she fled the house. I have seen the photos of her covered in blood. All the injuries were inflicted by you – her own son in her own home.”

The judge said mitigating factors included a letter from the defendant to the presiding judge and his plea of guilty. The judge also received a letter from the defendant’s mother, the contents of which were not disclosed. The victim did not present an impact report.

Judge Boyle said, “I have seen the photographs of her injuries. Fortunately, she has made a full recovery. She asks for compassion for you and hopes for healing for herself and for you. She says that without your addictions you can be a better person.

“You had previous conviction for assault causing serious harm (to another person) and you got a prison sentence for five years.

“On a previous conviction for assault causing harm to your mother you got one year in prison.

“You saved your mother the trauma of giving evidence in a trial. You were intoxicated and have very little memory of what happened on the night.

“The report sets out you had a very turbulent upbringing… You suffered adverse childhood events. That resulted in your propensity for violent behaviour.

“You made effort to maintain sobriety on your release from prison. You did not succeed. You apologised, you say you are determined to address your alcohol and behaviour problems.

“But no mother should be subject to that behaviour.”