Man jailed after assaulting sergeant while in custody

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the defendant was experiencing mental health difficulties on the night.
Eric Geaney, who is aged around 40 and of no fixed address, has been jailed for one year. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

A man experiencing mental health difficulties stood up after about two hours in a garda station and suddenly assaulted the sergeant in charge.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, Eric Geaney, who is aged around 40 and of no fixed address, has been jailed for one year.

Inspector James O’Donovan said the assault was carried out against Sergeant Niall Hayes on December 18 2021.

Insp O’Donovan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “There were a number of reports of a volatile and aggressive man. The streets were particularly busy.

“Eric Geaney was being quite aggressive with a number of members of the public.” 

The defendant was arrested and taken to the Bridewell garda station where he was told after about two hours that he was about to be brought to another part of the station for further assessment.

“He stood up and struck Sgt Hayes in the head,” the inspector said.

Insp O’Donovan said of the accused: “He is known to be aggressive and violent. It requires an extreme level of caution when dealing with him.” 

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the defendant was experiencing mental health difficulties on the night.

“He was ranting and raving and clearly unwell. He was arrested under the Mental Health Act. He was head-butting the wall of the cell. That is why a garda extraction team had to come to the station,” Ms McCarthy said.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a total sentence of 18 months and suspended the final six months of that.

