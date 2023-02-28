Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 10:26

Parts of city facing water disruptions on Wednesday

Mains repair works, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme,will occur on Wednesday afternoon.
Uisce Éireann said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Uisce Éireann has warned of potential water supply disruptions in parts of Cork city on Wednesday.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said mains repair works, part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, would affect areas on the west side of the city.

Uisce Éireann said the works are scheduled to take place from 2pm until 6pm on Wednesday 1 March, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

The company said the repairs may cause supply disruptions to Westgate Road, Westgate Park, Kenley Heights, Kenley Circle, Mount Eden and surrounding areas.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059680.

Irish Water received 29 reports in Cork of people suspecting illness from water consumption in 2022

Last year saw fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions increase with 156 people fatally injured, the largest death toll on our roads since 2016. January of this year had the highest number of Road Traffic Fatalities of any January in 10 years, with 20 fatalities.

