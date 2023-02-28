MTU open new €13m multipurpose arena

MTU has opened a brand new €13m multipurpose arena, which will be open to MTU staff, students and the public.

The new building is the first of several new buildings which will be built at the University, to provide a much-needed facility for the MTU community.

The Arena includes a 1,340m2 hall, two studios, a café and a 600 m2 gym.

In time, the Arena will be open seven days per week and membership of the gym will be open to students, staff and members of the public.

The Arena is multi-purpose and, in addition to catering for sports, societies and other University activities (conferring ceremonies, careers fairs, examinations), the venue will also be available for hire by external groups, including local community groups, for concerts, exhibitions and other events. The main hall of the Arena can accommodate 1,200 people seated.

Construction of the Arena began in 2020, with the then Tánaiste, Simon Coveney TD, turning the sod on June 22 2020.

MTU President, Professor Maggie Cusack, commented: “MTU Arena was built in just two years despite many challenges, not least a global pandemic. The delivery of this state-of-the-art building is a testament to the dedication of all those involved in the project and to MTU’s commitment to becoming a truly great university.

"The arena will hugely benefit current and future students and staff, as well as the wider South West Region, as a brand-new venue for conferences and events.”

President of MTU Cork Students’ Union Isobel Kavanagh said: “I am really excited to see the opening of the Arena for our students. It will be a welcome addition to the campus as it will provide a space for students to meet and socialise, play sports, go to the gym and participate in various other extra-curricular activities.

"The campus needs lots of spaces like this for our students so this is a great start in our journey to becoming an extremely attractive university which promotes the overall health and wellbeing of our students.”

“This is, first and foremost, a place for our students. They are key to the life of the University and will be the greatest beneficiaries of this new building,” said Mervyn O’Mahony, MTU Arena Operations Manager. “We are looking forward to being able to host a wide variety of events at the MTU Arena. This is a true community asset, and we are looking forward to welcoming people over the coming weeks and months.”

Enquiries in relation to booking this new facility may be made by email to arena@mtu.ie.