Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 08:00

'I don't know what they have against Cork county': Frustration expressed at decrease in roads funding

Councillors from all political parties expressed their frustration with this year’s total allocation of funding for Cork roads at yesterday’s full council meeting.
Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said: “It is a disgrace that the roads in Cork county are not getting enough money. I am also disappointed with the reduction in funding for the community involvement scheme.” Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

CORK County Council has agreed to write to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan seeking a meeting over the decrease in total funding for roads in Cork county from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

They agreed to write to Mr Ryan seeking clarity on the level of funding for regional and local roads in the county.

The councillors are also seeking clarity on funds allocated for the Mallow relief road and the N25 Midleton to Youghal road, and on the reduction in funding for the community involvement scheme.

Director of services for roads Padraig Barrett said that the recent allocation represents an 11.5% reduction on the 2021 allocation.

“Details of the 2023 national roads allocations as issued by the Transport Infrastructure Ireland amounted to €83,613,093.

“The allocation represents an 11.5% decrease on the 2021 allocation of €94,485,093,” said Mr Barrett.

“The simple explanation for the reduction is that the N22 project which represented almost 80% of our allocation in 2022 is nearing completion. Allowing for the reduction in funding for the N22, the funding has increased in many other categories.”

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said the decrease in funding is “worrying”.

“I don’t know what they have against Cork county,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said: “It is a disgrace that the roads in Cork county are not getting enough money. I am also disappointed with the reduction in funding for the community involvement scheme.”

Fine Gael councillor Susan McCarthy said: “The 11.5% decrease is not acceptable. I am disgusted that we have that much of a reduction.”

Her party colleague Kevin Murphy said: “Our TDs and senators from Cork are not working on our behalf.

Independent councillor Declan Hurley, who serves as chair of the roads and transportation strategic policy committee, said: “This year’s allocation is an insult to the taxpayers of Cork county.”

