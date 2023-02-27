'It feels like a personal attack': Cork radio presenter issues warning as her photos are used by online scammers

CORK radio presenter Ciara Revins is being impersonated online with scammers using fake social media pages with her image in attempts to dupe members of the public.

Ms Revins, who co-hosts the RedFM Breakfast show with Rob Heffernan and Laura O’Mahony, is extremely upset about the scam which seeks to obtain bank details from unsuspecting individuals online.

Gardaí are urging the public to be wary of such scams circulating online.

Speaking to The Echo, Ms Revins said these she is aware of at least five fake pages that are using her personal photos to get online users to share bank details.

“It’s giving me anxiety, it is a scam in my name, it feels like a personal attack, and it is very stressful,” she said.

The fake profiles are leaving messages on posts as Ciara, telling people they have won a prize. The posts can be as old as two to three years ago.

Ciara said she is sharing warnings daily, on her Instagram and Facebook pages, but said she is inundated with messages from people affected by the scams.

“People are messaging nonstop. On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, as well as phonecalls and emails to the station.”

Ciara said she has reported the pages to Facebook, but she feels the response from the company hasn’t been great.

“The Facebook methods of reporting aren’t great. You report that someone is pretending to be you and they say they will review it but nothing is happening.”

Ciara said she has been encouraging anyone affected by the scams to report the pages and with the volume of people reporting the pages, it’s surprising no action has been taken.

The radio presenter said she was contacting gardaí to assess the options available to her.

Ciara reiterated that RedFM or the station’s presenters would never ask for someone’s bank details on social media and reminded people if it looks to good to be true, it probably is.

A statement from An Garda Síochána stated they are aware of ongoing scams and persistent attempts of fraudulent activity targeting individuals, of which this highlighted version is a current manifestation.

“Never send money to a third party unless you can trust their bona fides, be wary of unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears to be based in other jurisdictions,” they said.

“Do your research and accept nothing as fact until you have satisfied yourself that it is genuine.”

“An Garda Síochána would remind the public to be fraud aware and maintain good practices at all times when making payments online to any 3rd party.

“An Garda Síochána would appeal to any person who has been the victim of fraudulent activity to report this crime at your local Garda station.”