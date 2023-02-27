Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 20:22

Workshop on movie sound secrets added to Fastnet Film Festival line-up

The workshop, delivered by a Foley artist and Foley mixer will reveal how sound effects including breaking bones and screeching tyres are created.
Workshop on movie sound secrets added to Fastnet Film Festival line-up

Foley artist Caoimhe Doyle and Foley mixer Jean McGrath, who are the co-owners of The Foley Lab, will deliver a workshop delving into movie sound secrets has been announced as part of the Fastnet Film Festival.

Amy Nolan

A workshop delving into movie sound secrets has been announced as part of this year’s Fastnet Film Festival line-up.

The workshop, delivered by a Foley artist and Foley mixer will reveal how sound effects including breaking bones and screeching tyres are created.

Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to films, videos and other media in post-production.

The workshop at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival will be presented by Foley artist Caoimhe Doyle and Foley mixer Jean McGrath, who are the co-owners of The Foley Lab - a dedicated Foley studio in Wicklow.

The Foley Lab have worked on productions including An Cailín Ciúin, Normal People and Game of Thrones.

The Fastnet Film Festival runs each year in the seaside village of Schull in West Cork, over the last weekend in May.

This year the diverse programme will include a series of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering scriptwriting, editing, directing, acting, casting, auditioning and more.

For more information on this year’s festival see www.fastnetfilmfestival.com.

Read More

Cork duo are back on our screens in new TV show

More in this section

UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland UK PM Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol deal with EU
Green light for major student accommodation development in Bishopstown  Green light for major student accommodation development in Bishopstown 
Cork prisoner ripped toilet from floor in cell, court hears Cork prisoner ripped toilet from floor in cell, court hears
entertainmentwest cork
<p>It was a Monday to remember for one lucky grandmother from Cork who claimed a EuroMillions prize worth €147,833 at National Lottery HQ today. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Cork grandmother vows to share EuroMillions prize pot among children and grandchildren

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more