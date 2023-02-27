Workshop on movie sound secrets added to Fastnet Film Festival line-up

A workshop delving into movie sound secrets has been announced as part of this year’s Fastnet Film Festival line-up.

The workshop, delivered by a Foley artist and Foley mixer will reveal how sound effects including breaking bones and screeching tyres are created.

Foley is the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to films, videos and other media in post-production.

The workshop at this year’s Fastnet Film Festival will be presented by Foley artist Caoimhe Doyle and Foley mixer Jean McGrath, who are the co-owners of The Foley Lab - a dedicated Foley studio in Wicklow.

The Foley Lab have worked on productions including An Cailín Ciúin, Normal People and Game of Thrones.

The Fastnet Film Festival runs each year in the seaside village of Schull in West Cork, over the last weekend in May.

This year the diverse programme will include a series of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering scriptwriting, editing, directing, acting, casting, auditioning and more.

For more information on this year’s festival see www.fastnetfilmfestival.com.