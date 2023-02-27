Cork prisoner ripped toilet from floor in cell, court hears

A PRISONER in Cork smashed a cell in a frenzy that saw him ripping the toilet from the floor and when the judge was told that he had two convictions for the same thing she remarked, “You seem to be making a habit of it.”

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said Trevor O’Sullivan was in Cork Prison on February 1, 2022.

“He was in a cell where he caused damage totalling €2,600.

“The toilet was ripped from the floor and smashed against the wall. The sink was smashed. So was the television and a double-laminated window.

“It was reported by the prison authorities to the Gardaí at Watercourse Road.

“Trevor O’Sullivan was interviewed. He made a full admission to damaging the cell.

“He has 77 previous convictions. He has two previous for damaging a cell while in custody,” Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said.

For one of those previous for damaging a cell he got a six-month sentence, for the other he got nine months.

Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said: “He would be a chronic drug addict. He has a lot of difficulties in his life. He was not working at the time.”

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, said the 44-year-old’s addictions unfortunately extended to heroin during various times in his life.

Ms McCarthy said the defendant was on 23-hour lockdown in prison.

Judge Helen Boyle commented, “You have 77 previous convictions including two for exactly the same offence.

“You destroyed a cell required for you and for others. You seem to be making a habit of it. It is not to be acceptable. If you come before the court again for this offence you will get an even longer sentence.” The judge imposed a sentence of 18 months with the last six months suspended.

The sentence will run concurrently with a recent sentence of four and a half years for a burglary spree.

Judge Boyle said that an aggravating factor in the burglary case was the fact that the individual offences were part of a crime spree on one night. The fact that homes were occupied at the time was also an aggravating factor, the judge said.