Man claimed to be 'son of Seán Quinn' during financial deception attempt in Cork 

"I know it is a bizarre thing to say what he said about Seán Quinn. It was a Walter Mitty enterprise to do this.”
47-year-old Richard Quilligan of 2 Roche’s Road, Rathkeale, County Limerick, pleaded guilty to two charges of making a gain by deception in May 2020 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A Walter Mitty-type attempt by a man called Richard Quilligan to present himself during a financial deception as being “a son of Seán Quinn” was one of the bizarre aspects of his crime.

Dermot Sheehan, defence barrister, said, “He is a man moving on in years. He found it stressful in relation to this matter and I would ask you to take that into account. 

Garda Jonathan McCarthy said the accused was at the home of one of the injured parties in Ballydehob where €1,000 was transferred to his account. A further €2,000 was transferred by another injured party. These were the two offences of theft by deception.

Calling himself “Seán Quinn Junior” he even agreed to stand in for a selfie with the first injured party. Various transactions were discussed, including the purchase of a ride-on lawnmower. He asked for a €1,000 deposit to be transferred to “Seán Quinn Sales.” However, he had absolutely no connection with Seán Quinn and simply used the name, believing that it would impress the injured party.

He was given a €2,000 deposit, believing it was the purchase of a mini-excavator. When this person rang the number he had been given there was no answer and the name on the voicemail was different. He became suspicious. He realised he was the victim of a fraud and texted the defendant to say he wanted his money back.

Mr Sheehan BL said that in fairness to the defendant he paid back the €1,000 and the €2,000 and also paid each of the injured parties €500 each as compensation. Garda McCarthy accepted that the accused was cooperative.

Judge Helen Boyle said, “There were two separate victims. 

"You dishonestly induced one person to put €1,000 into your bank account and another person to transfer €2,000 to your account.

“Initially, you denied what happened. Albeit your plea of guilty means you accepted responsibility.

“You have repaid them for what they have been through. You have mental health difficulties. Considering all of the mitigating factors I will impose a sentence of 18 months and suspend it in its entirety.”

