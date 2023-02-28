Opera House event to raise funds for new hall in northside school

SINGER Myles Gaffney, comedian Chris Kent and one half of the “Two Norries” are just some of the acts set to perform at Cork Opera House in aid of a well-known Cork school.

Gaeilscoil Pheig Sayers - located in the heart of Cork’s northside - is holding the event on Sunday, April 23 as part of efforts to obtain a new school sports hall. Tickets are priced at €30 and are currently on sale at Cork Opera House and the school. Other much anticipated acts featuring in the line-up include Róisín Nic Liam, Amy O’Connor and Tomás Ó Sé.

Evan Bradley, who is a teacher at the school, explained that a new hall would be a dream come true for both staff and pupils.

“The school were delighted in May last year to be approved for a much-needed purpose-built school building beside our current location,” Mr Bradley said.

“This came after a long campaign spanning over 30 years. Unfortunately, the proposed new building won’t include a fit-for-purpose school hall and so, we are now fundraising for this.”

He is calling on everyone in Cork to support the cause.

“We are asking people to join us on the night for some ceoil, craic and to support the Irish language on the northside,” he said. “Fostering Irish, through developing a love for it in school, benefits not just our pupils but our broader community. We hope our new hall will provide a place where the children can develop a love of not only sport but drama, dance, and much more.

"We want this hall to be a safe space for all the children to express themselves comfortably and confidently.”

Staff are already making plans for when the new sports hall is built.

“We are proud of the reputation we have built nationally as one of the few DEIS gaeilscoileanna and we want to keep that great reputation going,” he said. “We feel our new school and school hall will help this area’s love for the Irish language to grow even more. This sports hall will benefit our students and the school community. We hope to hold events such as Christmas markets and more going forward”.