Councillor concerned over keyboard warriors

A Carrigaline councillor expressed concern about how keyboard warriors are creating fear in their communities after a Facebook page was set up to incite hatred against her.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley explained that she first experienced repercussions from her role after publicly speaking out about issues affecting the locality.

This was in response to 2021 tensions resulting from youths availing of a 24-hour bus service to the area for outdoor drinking and socialising.

Locals had voiced upset at the time stemming from resulting issues such as littering and intimidating behaviour.

Cllr Buckley was forced to confide in Gardaí during that period after a Tik Tok account was set up under the name Audrey Buckley “I hate teenagers.”

The account encouraged disparaging comments about the politician which Cllr Buckley said had the potential to do a lot of damage.

While the name of the account was changed after Cllr Buckley reported the incident, her photograph remains.

Cllr Buckley said that experiences like this serve as a reminder of the lack of awareness among young people about the devastating nature of cyberbullying.

“We had a fair idea who was behind the Facebook page,” she explained.

“I think they got a fright after their parents spoke to them. For this reason, it didn’t escalate but things could have gotten a lot worse.

“Despite being out working in Brazil, my brother was the first person to alert me to the account.

“His friend has spotted it on his child’s phone.”

The Crosshaven native confessed she goes by her maiden name to protect her children from backlash.

“I’m an adult so when something like this happens to me it really is like water off a duck’s back. For children, on the other hand, it can be devastating.

“That’s not something I’d like my own kids to experience. My married name is quite unusual but Buckley is quite common so people wouldn’t make the connection that I’m their mum.”

She described how the most unlikely people can be behind cyber abuse.

“I’ve never been politically motivated and everything I do is community-based.

“However, there are still people who will barely nod and say hello who treat people completely differently online.

“I would strongly advise people against engaging in online abuse.”