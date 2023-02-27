I’m in love with this beautiful country, says photographer and influencer Liana 

ORIGINALLY from Latvia, Liana moved to Ireland about 16 years ago and said she has been in love with this beautiful country ever since.

“I’ve in love with this beautiful country and everything from its rugged coastline to the rolling green hills, beautiful beaches, hidden coves, colourful cities, friendly locals, rich history, and its magnetic culture. So I decided to start capturing my adventures and sharing them, hopefully inspiring people to go out exploring,” she says.

Liana started her Instagram account (@lemonlimod) just over four years ago as a hobby, sharing photos and video content about her adventures around Cork and further afield.

“I had about 30 followers, no photography skills, no fancy equipment, just a phone camera, and a desire to show Cork and the rest of Ireland off. I started small, visiting more local places and going further when possible, capturing and sharing the beauty of each place on my Instagram.”

Photographer, content creator, and adventurer Liana Modonova. Credit: Liana Modonova (@lemonlimod).

She describes social media as “a very powerful place” and says that by sharing informative content about the local area and places to visit and stay, it can connect people with a passion for travel and adventure, and can help with planning their visit to Cork and Ireland in general.

Asked if she has always been creative and had an eye for detail, she says: “I wasn’t always a good photographer. I was actually pretty shocking at the beginning and I used to love my oversaturated photos.

“But the more I was going out, practicing, and taking photos and videos, the better it was getting.

"I never took a course or watched any educational videos, maybe only how to use camera settings when I finally bought my first camera.

“I think we all have a creative side and an eye for detail. We just need to work on it to awaken that side.”

She says that one of the best things about social media and sharing online is the community of people she has made through it.

“Through the years, I met many incredible people from all over the world. Some of them are still my true inspiration and have become lifelong friends.

“It has helped me expand my portfolio and get recognition from followers in different countries. I’ve formed a small community of photographers and outdoor enthusiasts who get together for hikes or photography outings.”

Speaking about her proudest achievement to date in terms of her content creation and creative flair, she says: “After roughly a year of really working on my content instead of just throwing up any post, my efforts were recognised and I was listed as one of the top Instagram accounts that would inspire you to travel Ireland.

“This recognition proved that anything can be accomplished as long as you have passion for it and stick to it.”

Sharing her advice to those who have a dream of creating content but don’t know where to start, or those who may think they have to have a fancy photography kit, she says: “My advice to anybody wanting to become a content creator is to go out and take photos as often as you can and as many photos as you can.

“Always have your camera handy, whether it’s a phone camera or any other camera. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

Making mistakes is good because it gives you a learning opportunity. Never worry about buying the most expensive equipment.

“Talent is within you, not in the more expensive equipment. Keep working on your skills, and you’ll always find room for improvement.”

Sharing the best piece of advice she has ever received, she highlights the importance of staying true to who you are as a person.

“The best advice I was ever given was to stay true to who you really are and what you really love doing and never change.”

Liana regularly shares some of the best spots to see and things to do in Cork and further afield on Instagram, including outdoor activities, beaches, hikes, castles, foodie spots and more.