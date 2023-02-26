Rise in Cork homelessness leading to fresh calls on eviction ban 

A record of 529 adults are now in emergency accommodation in Cork, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Housing, leading to fresh calls from Cork Simon and others for the eviction ban to be to be extended.

The Monthly Homelessness Report for January 2023 shows an increase of 16% in 12 months in the number of adults in emergency accommodation in Cork leading up to January 2023, and a 5% rise since December 2022. The number of adults in emergency accommodation in Cork and Kerry in January 2023 was 585 people, up 6% in twelve months, and up 4% since December 2022.

Some 747 men, women, and children in the southwest were depending on emergency accommodation in January 2023, up 10% in 12 months, an increase of 5% since December 2022. Women now account for one in every three people (34%) in emergency accommodation in the southwest, up from 28% a year ago.

Cork Simon said the Department of Housing’s figures reflect the “unprecedented pressure on its services.”

“Our emergency shelter saw a record average of 79 people per night staying in January, a figure that has been slowly but steadily increasing each month since last summer when full capacity was restored following the easing of covid-related health and safety measures,” said spokesperson Paul Sheehan. “Our emergency shelter is packed to the rafters, every spare floorspace is in use. Our outreach team has been meeting increasing numbers of people sleeping rough, presenting to our day service and depending on our soup run.

“We’re seeing this level of increasing need despite a Government moratorium on evictions remaining in place. It is due to be lifted at the end of March, in just five weeks.

“The Government’s moratorium needs to be extended. Not doing so puts a significant number of already vulnerable individuals and families and further risk."

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said: “It is deeply concerning that in the middle of the eviction ban, we are seeing increases in homelessness. Family homelessness rose in Cork and Kerry over the month with an additional 14 children now sleeping in emergency accommodation.

“Figures published in the latest Cork City Council Housing Progress Report show that 74% of people in homeless accommodation were there for longer than six months.

"The Government have sat on their hands throughout this eviction ban instead of taking the necessary actions to ensure people can leave emergency accommodation.

“I am getting more worried by the day that, come June, we will be facing a crisis in emergency accommodation in Cork like we have never seen before.”

The Government has not made a decision yet on extending the eviction ban, Social Protection Heather Minister Humphreys said at the weekend. The temporary eviction ban has been in place since November and is due to run out at the end of March.

Ms Humphreys said the eviction ban was intended to reduce homelessness, but “hasn’t worked”. She told RTÉ’s The Week In Politics that it is concerning to see the numbers in emergency accommodation rising, but said there are more going out of emergency accommodation “than ever before”.

“Government hasn’t made a decision yet on the eviction ban, and (Housing) Minister (Darragh) O’Brien is consulting with the Attorney General and it is his plan to bring a proposal to cabinet in the next number of weeks,” she said.