'I know the charity is in safe hands': Cork charity founder retiring after decades of service 

A CORK woman who founded one of Ireland’s best-known charities is retiring after decades of helping the world’s most vulnerable and told The Echo the future of the charity is ‘in safe hands’.

Maureen Forrest, who originally hails from Mogeely in East Cork, set up the HOPE Foundation in Kolkata (formerly known as Calcutta) in 1999.

In the years she has been active, Maureen made a total of ten child protection homes a reality and set up the HOPE Hospital. She has also contributed significantly to its development through 40 education centres and training initiatives to equip people for work in the IT, tailoring and service industry.

HOPE also provides drug rehabilitation and anti-trafficking programmes as part of its services.

Each year hundreds of students from Irish schools visit HOPE projects in Kolkata.

This, Maureen explains, not only benefits Kolkata, but also empowers Irish teenagers to become more socially conscious global citizens.

She added that while it is difficult to step down from her role as voluntary CEO, she will continue visiting Kolkata and keep in touch with old friends.

“I will still be dealing with the children travelling over,” the 76-year-old told The Echo. “I will also advise and mentor staff without dictating to them. My granddaughter is travelling to India and my grandniece has just returned.

“When I see how it has moved to that generation I know the charity is in safe hands. I’m not saying they are the only safe hands. There is a whole new generation coming forward. They are marvellous people who know what it’s all about.

"These are the people who will bring a new energy and spirit to the charity.”

Ms Forrest’s humanitarian work dates back to years before the birth of the HOPE Foundation.

In 1993 she experienced a life-changing meeting with Mother Teresa, which inspired her journeys to India. After finding herself horrified by the scale of poverty in Kolkata she volunteered with an Irish organisation based in the city. Here she assisted with setting up schools in the slums and involved mothers in the education process.

Maureen even risked her life in other corners of the world including in Rwanda in 1994 where she narrowly avoided gunfire after the feeding camp where she was volunteering was shot at. While traumatised at the time, she refused to let the experience weaken her spirit.

The children whose lives she has transformed over the years are never far from her mind.

“I’ve seen the kids in India grow up and they have become like extended family to me,” she said.

“Many of the older ones are in college or teaching.

“While I couldn’t call this anything but a labour of love it has also been the most rewarding experience.”

While the decision to step down was bitter-sweet for Maureen, she insists it is the right time.

“I know this is the right thing. It is something I have given a lot of thought to. While I am moving on in my role I will not be vanishing and will continue to mentor and help people in any way I can.”