Cork college students taking part in 'Historic Graves' project

COLLEGE students are set to avail of sophisticated archaeological survey techniques to record details of headstones across Cork city and county.

Cultural and Heritage Studies students from Cork College of Commerce will join forces with archaeologists Ciara Brett (Cork City Council) and John Tierney (Eachtra Archaeological Projects) as part of the project. This year will see students work under the guidance of course director Shane Lehane as they attempt to document information for the purpose of adding to the Historic Graves database.

Each headstone is numbered, photographed and ‘geo-tagged’ with students availing of high luminosity lighting to decipher inscriptions and embellishments on each headstone. They will also be drawn with details of family names and dates transferred to record sheets. Information will then be uploaded to the Historic Graves database following the field trip.

The first survey took place in Temple Hill cemetery, Cork City where students extracted details believed to originate from the 17th century.

The Historic Graves project is a community-focused grassroots heritage project. It trains local community groups in low-cost high-tech field surveys of historic graveyards and recording of their own oral histories.

This contributes to multi-media online records of historic graves local areas serving as a national database. To find out more visit www.historicgraves.com.