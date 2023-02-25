Principal attends UCC awards ceremony honouring past pupil

THE principal of a Cork city secondary school recently attended an awards ceremony which honoured one of their past pupils at University College Cork (UCC).

The principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry attended a recent ceremony to award a Quercus Entrance Scholarship to past pupil Andrew O’Brien who is now studying Medicine in UCC.

Andrew achieved the maximum of 625 points in his Leaving Certificate exam last year and he continues the proud tradition of scholarship winners from Douglas Community School to third level institutions.

Two other former Douglas Community School students Sam Jackson and Cathal Deasy who are also studying Medicine at the Cork university were praised for the invaluable help and guidance they provided for Andrew prior to him doing his HPAT (Health Professions Admission Test) exam last year.

The staff and students at Douglas Community School are always delighted to celebrate the academic, sporting, and extra-curricular achievements of their students.

Andrew is wished the very best of luck with his studies and his future career by all the staff and students at Douglas Community School.