Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 14:31

Principal attends UCC awards ceremony honouring past pupil

The principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry attended a recent ceremony to award a Quercus Entrance Scholarship to past pupil Andrew O’Brien who is now studying Medicine in UCC.
Principal attends UCC awards ceremony honouring past pupil

Past pupils of Douglas Community School Sam Jackson, Cathal Deasy and Andrew O’Brien pictured with the principal of Douglas Community School, Pat Barry. All three past pupils are now studying Medicine at University College Cork.

John Bohane

THE principal of a Cork city secondary school recently attended an awards ceremony which honoured one of their past pupils at University College Cork (UCC).

The principal of Douglas Community School Pat Barry attended a recent ceremony to award a Quercus Entrance Scholarship to past pupil Andrew O’Brien who is now studying Medicine in UCC.

Andrew achieved the maximum of 625 points in his Leaving Certificate exam last year and he continues the proud tradition of scholarship winners from Douglas Community School to third level institutions.

Two other former Douglas Community School students Sam Jackson and Cathal Deasy who are also studying Medicine at the Cork university were praised for the invaluable help and guidance they provided for Andrew prior to him doing his HPAT (Health Professions Admission Test) exam last year.

The staff and students at Douglas Community School are always delighted to celebrate the academic, sporting, and extra-curricular achievements of their students.

Andrew is wished the very best of luck with his studies and his future career by all the staff and students at Douglas Community School.

More in this section

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Man charged with allowing his car to be used to carry two kilos of cocaine
gavel Youghal man jailed for attack on shop worker
Marina Market hosting vintage fair next weekend Marina Market hosting vintage fair next weekend
ucccork schools
<p>THE National Lottery is reaching out to Cork EuroMillions players following revelations that an unclaimed winning ticket worth €500,000 was purchased in Charleville.</p>

Mystery Euromillions winner purchased ticket in Charleville

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more