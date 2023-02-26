Cork TD questions Taoiseach on ETB tutors

The Taoiseach was questioned by a Cork TD in the Dáil recently concerning the employment contracts and fair pay for adult education tutors.

A contingent of Cork ETB tutors attended a protest in Dublin on February 15, attended by other tutors from all over Ireland, regarding their pay and conditions.

Socialist Party TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry TD told the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, that adult education tutors are public servants employed by the Education and Training Boards (ETBs).

“There are more than three thousand of these workers employed across sixteen ETBs,” said Mr Barry. “Many of whom are fully qualified and registered teachers, but they are paid the unregistered teachers’ rate. Their hours are capped at 22 hours of class contact time per week. They are not paid for any preparation research or work they do to prepare lesson plans.

“They are unpaid during holidays meaning that many are forced to sign on to the dole during summer, Christmas, and so on, up to seventeen weeks in the year. This and the cap on their hours means they are not entitled to the full public service pension. They seek pay parity. Tutors employed after 2011 are paid at a lower rate. They are also seeking proper contracts of employment and an end to precarity.” In March 2020, the Labour Court recommended that they be given proper employment contracts. In July of last year, they were told this would be done by September.

“They are still waiting,” said Mr Barry. “When will we see action on this issue?”

The Taoiseach said he was aware of the industrial relations dispute that is happening between tutors and the ETBs. “We’ll be keen to see that resolved sooner rather than later,” said Mr Varadkar.

“There are, of course, Industrial Relations mechanisms by which we can do that, but certainly we’d like to see it concluded soon, and perhaps the Labour Court recommendation can help us do exactly that,” added the Taoiseach.