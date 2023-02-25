Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 12:49

Mystery Euromillions winner purchased ticket in Charleville

THE National Lottery is reaching out to Cork EuroMillions players following revelations that an unclaimed winning ticket worth €500,000 was purchased in Charleville.

Sarah Horgan

The National Lottery is reaching out to Cork EuroMillions players following revelations that an unclaimed winning ticket worth €500,000 was purchased in Charleville.

Players in both Cork and Dublin are being urged to check their tickets after two players scooped the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in last Friday night’s draw.

The winning ticket in Cork was sold on Thursday, February 23 in SuperValu on Main Street, Charleville.

With over 65,000 Irish winners in last night’s EuroMillions draw, a spokesperson for the National Lottery has put out an appeal in the hope of finding the winners.

“What an exciting night for Irish EuroMillions players with not one but TWO players scooping the EuroMillions Plus top prize worth an incredible €500,000,” the spokesperson said. “Today we’re asking all of our EuroMillions players, especially in Cork and Dublin, to check their tickets to see if they are the latest winners of a life-changing lottery prize.” 

 Ticket holders are being advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. Winners should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to claim their prize.

