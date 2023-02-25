Man accused of robbery on bail with conditions

A 22-year-old man accused of carrying out the robbery of €280 cash from another man in Tower has been given bail on condition that he stays out of two pubs in the area.

Detective Garda Aidan Forrest arrested Matthew Cosgrove of Oakmount, Tower, Blarney, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The 22-year-old is charged with robbery of the cash from another man at Oakmount on Monday, February 20.

There was no prosecution objection to the accused being remanded on bail but conditions were required.

They include staying out Aunties Bar and The Huntsman.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until April 27 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused is represented by solicitor Frank Buttimer.