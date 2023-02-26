Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 08:40

Four months jail for criminal damage at family home

Sergeant John Kelleher said the young man had three previous convictions for causing criminal damage.

A four-month jail term has been imposed on a young man who knocked part of the gate off the hinge at his family’s home.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Dylan Duggan of Mahon Drive, Cork, at Cork District Court for the criminal damage which was committed on December 6 2020.

The accused was seen shouting in a drunken state in the area at the time and later one side of the gate was off the hinge, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He has significant educational and social difficulties. He is getting night shelter accommodation from Simon at the moment.

“Since he went into custody, his health, appearance, addiction issues and communication skills have all improved.” 

Judge Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on the accused.

