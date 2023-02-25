100 hours of community service for 32 year old caught with cannabis

A 32-year-old man who was caught with drugs for the third time was ordered to do 100 hours of community service to avoid a three-month jail term.

Judge Olann Kelleher made that decision in the case against Leustean Rostas of Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Rostas pleaded guilty to the latest charge of having cannabis for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the offence was detected by Garda Rory Fogarty who searched the defendant and found that he had a small amount of the drug for his own use.