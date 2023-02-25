Youghal man jailed for attack on shop worker

A Youghal man who attacked a woman working in a shop in Cork has been jailed for three months.

Luke Lewis of Mall Lane, Youghal, Cork, was convicted of carrying the assault and a theft at the shop when he appeared before Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher had viewed CCTV footage of the incident.

“It is only when you see the video that you realise what people in shops have to put up with,” the judge said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had ten previous convictions for assault and three for assault causing harm, among his total of 64 previous convictions.

Sgt. Kelleher said the incident occurred on December 19 2021.

Garda Conor Manton and Garda Kevin O’Neill attended Spar at St. Patrick’s Street, Cork, following a complaint about the incident.

The member of staff said the 39-year-old defendant and a woman who was with him went straight for the coffee machine and they began to make a mess at the coffee station.

Sgt. Kelleher said, “Asked politely to stop, they got verbally abusive. And Mr Lewis stepped towards her and said, ‘I’ll knock you out.’ “The woman left, returned and threw a cup of coffee at the shopkeeper on her face and body. She felt pain at coffee she felt intimidated.” In relation to his part in the incident, Luke Lewis pleaded guilty to assault and shoplifting.

Defence solicitor, Daithí O’Donnabháin, said the accused recently suffered an acquired brain injury from an accident.