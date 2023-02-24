Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 18:30

Publication of reimbursement scheme is ‘long overdue’ says TD

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly published the Mazars Report on drugs reimbursement and pricing decision-making on Friday.
Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan has repeatedly called for a new structure for Irish health authorities to assess, approve, and reimburse what are known as orphan drugs for rare diseases.

FIANNA Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan has welcomed the “long overdue” publication of an independent review into the HSE’s drug reimbursement process.

Mazars was tasked in 2019 with conducting a review of the governance structures around the HSE’s drug reimbursement process.

The report makes a number of recommendations regarding the HSE’s systems, structures, and drug reimbursement process.

It recommends more patient involvement, the establishment of a patient liaison team, and for patient submissions to go to the Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit (CPU) not the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics (NCPE).

Overdue

Speaking about the report, Deputy O’Sullivan said: “I very much welcome the publication of this Mazars Report. It is long overdue.

“The reimbursement process needs reform to avoid pricing disputes and ensure people can access drugs used to treat rare diseases.

“The current process is not fit for purpose as the Irish system does not distinguish between orphan drugs and other drugs when assessing their pharmacoeconomic value, resulting in lengthy delays for their approval.

“I am heartened that the report recommends more patient involvement. Patients suffering from rare diseases need to have their voices heard.

“It is also very timely given it is being published in advance of National Rare Disease Day on February 28.

Deputy O’Sullivan’s Private Member’s Bill (PMB), the Orphan Drugs and the Health (Pricing and Supply of Medical Goods) (Amendment) Bill 2021, which is making its way through the Oireachtas at present will establish a new process for assessing orphan drugs, allowing them to be streamlined and assessed on their individual merit and not on the same criteria as drugs for more common conditions.

