Woman found burglar in her kitchen after her dog barked during the night

A woman who went down to her kitchen during the night because her dog barked found a burglar clutching her handbag but when she calmly asked for the bag he dropped it and fled.

Judge Helen Boyle has now jailed the culprit for four and a half years and said of the householder: “She showed great presence of mind. She spoke calmly to him. And he dropped the handbag and ran from the scene. She is to be commended.”

However, the judge noted at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, from the victim impact statement: “She is very nervous about coming face to face with him again. She is hoping you (the accused man) have a clear insight into the ongoing psychological effects you caused to her and her family.”

The judge imposed a sentence of five years on 44-year-old Trevor O’Sullivan of no fixed address with the last six months suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The sentence was in respect of this burglary and similar offences committed by him on the same night.

Detective Garda Liz Harrington outlined the background to what she described as a crime spree that took place in the early hours of November 16 2021.

“They all happened in the early hours of that morning in Cork city and out to Kinsale and Belgooly.

“Gardaí were called to Hartlands Avenue in the Lough at 5.45am where a lady said there had been a burglary at her home. The injured party had left the front door key in the lock. Her handbag in the hallway had been thrown outside on the step of the house and €20 had been taken from her purse.

“In Kinsale he forcefully caused damage to a downstairs window. The injured party was not aware of it. She discovered damage to the window. A gold ring valued €100 and seven dollars were taken.

“On the same night at Ballyfeard the injured party and her husband and three children they were awoken at 4.30 by their dog coming into the bedroom. That was uncommon occurrence.

“The woman went downstairs and saw the defendant standing in her kitchen clutching her handbag. She asked for her handbag back. He did and he ran out the door,” Det Garda Harrington said.

Three miles away in Belgooly he took a car from outside a house and this was later found in Cork city.

Elizabeth O’Connell senior counsel said: “He is a man who has long suffered from addiction, including heroin. The life he has led has been miserable in so many ways. He has placed a strain on all the relationships in his own life.

“He did reach a point where he realised he was too old to continue in this fashion.”

Ms O’Connell said the defendant has done well through counselling in Cork from a representative of Coolmine centre.

“This is not a road to Damascus conversion but a small green shoot in a very bleak life,” Ms O’Connell said.

Judge Boyle said that an aggravating factor was the fact that the individual offences were part of a crime spree on one night. The fact that homes were occupied at the time was also an aggravating factor, the judge said.