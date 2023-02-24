Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 19:00

Mental health first aid training collaboration at veteran centre

Ex-service personnel join Penny Dinners volunteers for course
One Cork City Branch and volunteers from Cork Penny Dinners who completed a mental health first aid training course. Standing: John Buckley, John Donoghue, Craig McCarthy, Ollie Barbour, Dave Feeney, D Lyons, Tomas Kalinauskas, Conal Thomas, Adrian Duggan, John Barry, Derry Falvey, and Ollie Griffin. Seated: Noreen O’Sullivan, Brigid Buckley, Caitríona Twomey, Bronwyn Barry, and PJ Green.

Donal O’Keeffe

MEMBERS of the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (One) Cork City Branch and volunteers from Cork Penny Dinners recently completed a mental health first aid training course at the One Veteran Support centre on the Camp Field, near Collins Barracks.

One (Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann) is a support organisation for ex-service personnel of the Defence Forces and was founded in 1950.

Cork Penny Dinners, which traces its roots back to Famine times, is currently supplying in the region of 1,000 meals per day to people in the city and beyond.

There is a long tradition of the Defence Forces working with Penny Dinners, not least at Christmas time when One members distribute hampers for the charity.

Members of One and volunteers from Penny Dinners completed a mental health first aid course, which was sponsored by the HSE and Mental Health First Aid Ireland.

Paddy Mulley, secretary of One Cork City Branch, said the more people who take part in such courses, the better.

“It’s not like you’ll be a qualified psychiatrist or a psychologist after completing this course, but you are the immediate person on the ground helping a person who may be in crisis,” said Mr Mulley. 

“It’s a bit like training people for the Samaritans’ telephone helpline; you have a grasp of what’s going on and you won’t make things worse.

“We had 20 people for a two-day course, 9am to 4pm, presented by Lieutenant Colonel Ollie Barbour, retired, of the One, and all received their certificates.”

Mr Mulley said One was planning another mental health first aid course later in the year, and anyone interested in mental health was welcome to call to the Veteran Support Centre.

“We’re open here every morning, Monday to Friday, and we have a coffee morning every Friday morning,” Mr Mulley said.

If you are affected by any issue in this article, please contact Pieta House on 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444; or Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on freephone 116 123 and email at jo@samaritans.ie.

