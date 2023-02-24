Aslan's Billy McGuinness responds to Cork students' special sign language performance

Aslan’s Billy McGuinness has responded to a special Lámh sign language version of the beloved Aslan track ‘Crazy World’ that was recently recorded by a group of Cork pupils.

The special performance was dedicated to Christy Dignam after his family announced last month that he is receiving palliative care at his home.

Pupils from School of the Divine Child, Lavanagh Centre and Scoil Ursula, Blackrock, joined forces to perform the well-known song in a collaborative video, the brainchild for which was that of musician educator and performing artist Clodagh Kearney along with her colleague Stephen Manning who plays the guitar on the track.

In a video message, Billy McGuiness said: “This is a very special message for the Church of the Divine Child, all the students and all teachers, and then Scoil Ursula and all the teachers and pupils and also Music Generation in Cork and the Cork Music Academy.

“Basically, everyone in Aslan is just absolutely blown away by the video that you did when you signed Crazy World. It absolutely blew us away and it definitely cheered Christy up so thanks very much for that, you’ve achieved your goal of putting a smile on his face.

The amount of time and effort that you all put into it, and I want to thank Clodagh and Stephen as well because they did a great job, absolutely fantastic.

“I’m just overjoyed. It’s just given me a really warm feeling inside looking at the video so thank you very very much for putting the time and effort into it.

“I know the Toy Show Appeal was involved as well with some funds so big thanks to them, RTÉ Toy Show Appeal.”

He described the video as “an amazing piece of work” and said everyone involved should be “so proud”.

“From everyone in Aslan, a big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Big love to you all, you are diamonds.”

Collaborations such as this are an important part of the Music Generation Cork City programme, where groups from different programmes can meet under the common banner of musical performance and experience new ways to express themselves creatively.

The pupils of School of the Divine Child, Lavanagh Centre and Scoil Ursula, Blackrock, performing their LÁMH version of Aslan’s ‘Crazy World’. Supported by Music Generation Cork City, Music Mash Up and Cork Academy of Music. Photo Credit: Seán Downey.

Outside of their work with Music Generation Cork City, both Clodagh and Stephen, along with bandmate Tomás McCarthy, perform as Fire & Water, having performed as an opening act for Aslan in Cyprus Avenue, and met Christy many times.

Music Generation Cork City said it is “blown away” by the personal response from Billy on behalf of Aslan.

“Thank you so much, Billy and Aslan - your message means the world to us and to everyone involved,” they said.