South Cork LEO offices hosting events aimed at growing small businesses

SMALL businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to attend 12 events aimed at helping them to grow their businesses as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in South Cork.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, supported by Enterprise Ireland and local authorities, takes place from March 6 to March 10.

There are hundreds of events taking place nationally during the week, with each of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices running a full programme of events in their area that will tackle a variety of areas relevant to small businesses and startups.

Events for Local Enterprise Week in Cork include the first Irish woman to row the Atlantic solo Dr Karen Weeks who will share her story on overcoming challenges and creating a mindset for success and recently appointed Cork BIC COO Larry O’Donoghue who will deliver tips on what investors are looking for.

Inviting Cork County businesses to get involved this year, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said: “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic opportunity for any business. With almost all our events in person this year it’s an opportunity to not only gain knowledge from industry experts but also a great networking opportunity.

“We have seen it time and time again when businesses get in a room together, learning from each other can lead to real change, building strong lasting business relationships.

“I know all the team at LEO South Cork are looking forward to getting out meeting people this Local Enterprise Week and I would encourage businesses to take a look at the programme and take full advantage of the support available.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said there will be over 30 events taking place across Cork covering all major topics affecting small business, from digital upskilling, learning the first steps to exporting, and advice for businesses to achieve their sustainability goals.

Details for all the events taking place are available at www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week.