Man to be sentenced in summer over hammer attack at house

A 38-Year-old man will be sentenced on June 20 for a hammer attack at a house in Cork City that left a 29-year-old with serious head injuries.

Judge Helen Boyle said sentencing of Ian Horgan could not take place as the court was taken up with an ongoing trial and it was estimated the evidence and submissions at the sentencing hearing may take up to one and a half hours.

Emmet Boyle, barrister, said he had discussed with the accused the prospect of the matter being adjourned for a lengthy period. “I have explained the broad reality and he completely accepts the situation,” Mr Boyle said.

Horgan previously confessed to the count of assault causing serious harm. He also admitted a charge of assault causing harm to the injured party’s mother.

Horgan, of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, and assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought the charges initially against the defendant.

It was reported at the time the injured party, Mr Baker, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.