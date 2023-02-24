Parts of southside facing fourth round of water outages 

For the fourth time since the start of the year, Uisce Éireann has warned of potential water supply disruptions in parts of Cork city’s southside, this time on Monday evening.

The water utility company, which was previously called Irish Water, said the planned work, which it described as “essential maintenance works”, are scheduled to take place from 5pm until 9pm on 27 February, and a traffic management plan will be in place for the duration.

The works may cause supply outages at Boreenmanna Road and surrounding areas, Uisce Éireann said.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

Updates regarding this work will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00059662.