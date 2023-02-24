Over 70 nationalities coming together through Cork choir

The Fermoy International Choir is encouraging cultural collaboration after welcoming members from 70 nationalities in a recent practice.

Set up in 2018 by Sanctuary Runners founder, Graham Clifford, the group has provided solace for almost 400 members in the North Cork town.

“The Fermoy International Choir is a really good example of how singing shoulder to shoulder can truly foster the kind of community integration that is sustainable, that is all-inclusive and is positive, which is so needed right now especially, “ Mr Clifford said.

To date, the music group have welcomed members from Nigeria, West Polynesia, Madagascar, China, Mexico and from various European countries, as well as Irish nationals.

The organisation is set to launch a new initiative, ‘One Town, One Voice.’ The programme will see community singing groups being set up in towns across Cork in conjunction with Cork City and County Council, in an effort to replicate the social inclusion being demonstrated in Fermoy, with hopes of expanding the initiative to the rest of the country.

“From people who have just moved here, to people that have lived here for a few years and even people who have lived in Fermoy their whole lives. Even businesses, everything prospers when there is social cohesion.”

The group has become a home away from home for many who have found themselves isolated after emigrating. Through the Fermoy International Choir, residents have found solace from the pressures and prejudice of the world.

Fermoy International Choir is a recent practice, joined by members from 70 nationalites.

The choir founder told: “The whole point of what we do is using song to bring people together in a really positive, joyful and inclusive way. We don’t take ourselves too seriously, it is less about the quality of our pitch-perfect singing than it is about coming together.”

In early December in Fermoy around 70 people attended an anti-immigrant rally. This was met by a rally in support of refugees attended by around 300, with organisers claiming the former was not representative of the town.

Through the Fermoy International Choir, Mr Clifford has seen how beneficial community groups can be.

“I think the examples that we see are the best ways to demonstrate the good that this community singing group is doing. We have a woman from South Korea, who has lived near Fermoy for a good few years. She told us that for five years she would walk down the street with her head down because she didn’t know anyone. Now, she told us that she walks with her head high and she knows so many of the people that pass her in the street. Over the years, the group has fostered so many connections and friendships,” he revealed.