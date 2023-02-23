Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 20:55

Café set to reopen at Kent Station

Confirmation that the café is to reopen is the second piece of good news coming down the tracks for train passengers, following the announcement in recent days that on-board catering services on the Cork to Dublin train are to resume in early April.
The announcement that the café in Kent Station is to reopen in the coming weeks has been welcomed Leeside, with one TD hailing the news as a positive development. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Donal O’Keeffe

The announcement that the café in Kent Station is to reopen in the coming weeks has been welcomed Leeside, with one TD hailing the news as a positive development.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, has welcomed news that the Kent Station café is to reopen.

“Irish Rail have confirmed to me today that an operator has been found for the café in Kent station and it will reopen in coming weeks,” Mr Gould said.

“This, coupled with the return of catering trolleys on trains, represents a positive shift for Cork train passengers.” 

The northside TD said there was a need to get more people using public transport, particularly for longer journeys, and creating a comfortable space with access to refreshments could only increase uptake of public transport.

“As a regular train user, I have seen how frustrating it is for people to arrive at Kent station and face the prospect of a long journey with no access to a café or catering trolley,” Mr Gould said.

“I am glad that after much consultation with Irish Rail, the train will be a viable, enticing offer for people this summer.”

cork public transportcork business
