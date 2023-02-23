Chance for community groups to receive €25k

TESCO Ireland is inviting Cork community groups and good causes to take part in ‘The 25 Years Community Fund’ initiative.

As part of this new, once-off initiative, local causes are invited being to put forward their application for a chance to receive €25,000 in funding to realise a once-off special project from start to finish.

Cork causes are being encouraged to share why their project should be selected as a recipient of ‘The 25 Years Community Fund’.

The fund has been set up to mark Tesco’s 25 years of operation in Ireland by recognising the thousands of good causes and local projects all over Ireland that work to support thriving communities.

Applications will be grouped according to locations and one cause from Munster, Leinster, Connacht, and Ulster will receive a €25,000 donation each to help support their communities.

Tesco Ireland communications director Rosemary Garth said: “For 25 years we’ve been supporting the communities we live and work in, and this year more than ever, we wanted to do something special for our communities.

“We are making €100,000 in funding available to support four causes or community projects to create their dream project or initiative, each receiving €25,000. Maybe there’s a project or community group out there that has a special project on their wish list that they’ve only ever dreamed of being able to fund?

“Whether your voluntary group has never been a recipient of our ongoing Community Fund, or been in it once or many times, now is your chance to apply for the chance to receive €25,000. We want to hear from you.”

Business in the Community chief executive Tomás Sercovich, a member of the ‘The 25 Years Community Fund’ judging panel, said: “As a non-profit business network that aims to encourage corporate social responsibility, it’s fantastic to see Tesco Ireland supporting vibrant communities.

“There is a huge need across organisations providing vital services. Receiving this funding could change everything for a local community group or project so get involved and tell us what you would spend €25,000 on.”

‘The 25 Years Community Fund’ is an extension of the Tesco Community Fund programme and since 2014 has donated over €7m to more than 21,000 national and local causes, helping to build and support thriving communities all over Ireland.