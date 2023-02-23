Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 20:44

Woman to be sentenced for making false statements to gardaí about nine people

The case was listed for mention on April 17 when it is anticipated that a date will be set for the sentencing to be done by a visiting judge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, possibly on some date in the following four weeks.
Sonya Egan admitted eight counts of making false statements and six counts of making false reports against the six men and three women, alleging to the gardaí that the injured party in each count had committed some offence, on various dates between 2016 and 2021. Pic Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

A 43-year-old woman facing 14 charges of making false complaints against six men and three women in Cork City over a five-year period pleaded guilty to all counts yesterday.

Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, Co Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Her senior counsel Ronan Munro indicated to Judge Helen Boyle that she could be arraigned. However, the defendant broke down in tears when the first charge was put to her.

There was an adjournment to allow Mr Munro to discuss the matter further with the accused by telephone.

When the arraignment recommenced, he asked if the charges could be put to Sonya Egan in reverse order from 14 back to 1. This was done and she pleaded guilty to all charges.

The accused was remanded in custody until then.

The false statements and reports were made at the Bridewell Garda Stations in Dublin and in Cork at Mayfield, Watercourse Road, and Anglesea Street Garda Stations.

No facts have yet been given on the nature of the false reports made by the accused.

