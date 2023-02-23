Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 19:50

Cairns to take time to consider 'all future leadership options' of Social Democrats

A vacancy to lead the party was created on Wednesday afternoon when the co-leaders, Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced that they were standing down.
Cairns to take time to consider 'all future leadership options' of Social Democrats

CORK South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns has confirmed that she will be taking some time this week to discuss all future leadership options with her colleagues, family and her team. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

John Bohane

CORK South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns has confirmed that she will be taking some time this week to discuss all future leadership options with her colleagues, family and her team.

A vacancy to lead the party was created on Wednesday afternoon when the co-leaders, Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced that they were standing down.

Both women said they are not leaving politics and plan to contest the next general election.

Ms Cairns, who is Cork’s only female TD, has been widely tipped to take over as the next leader of the Social Democrats. Speaking to The Echo, Ms Cairns said she would speak to her inner circle in the coming days.

“I will be taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team,” she said.

Her party colleague, councillor Ross O’Connell, said: “I firmly believe that Holly would be perfect for the role.”

Read More

Extra tickets for The Frames Cork gigs this summer

More in this section

Opening of new Cork Lidl outlet creates 10 further jobs Opening of new Cork Lidl outlet creates 10 further jobs
Law and justice concept Three arrested and charged with drugs offences in Cork released on bail
Psychiatric report being prepared on Cork man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' Psychiatric report being prepared on Cork man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group'
politics
<p>Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on David Sheehan (also known as DJ Sheehan) of Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock</p>

Death threat made over job application

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more