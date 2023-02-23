Cairns to take time to consider 'all future leadership options' of Social Democrats

CORK South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns has confirmed that she will be taking some time this week to discuss all future leadership options with her colleagues, family and her team.

A vacancy to lead the party was created on Wednesday afternoon when the co-leaders, Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced that they were standing down.

Both women said they are not leaving politics and plan to contest the next general election.

Ms Cairns, who is Cork’s only female TD, has been widely tipped to take over as the next leader of the Social Democrats. Speaking to The Echo, Ms Cairns said she would speak to her inner circle in the coming days.

“I will be taking some time this week to consider and discuss all future leadership options with my colleagues, my family and my team,” she said.

Her party colleague, councillor Ross O’Connell, said: “I firmly believe that Holly would be perfect for the role.”