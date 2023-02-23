Death threat made over job application

A three-month jail term was imposed on a 37-year-old man who admitted making a death threat against someone who told him he could not assist him with information on a job application.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on David Sheehan (also known as DJ Sheehan) of Station Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, at Cork District Court.

The accused spent the past week remanded in custody on the charge and now has pleaded guilty to making the death threat.

Defence solicitor Killian McCarthy said that when the defendant was interviewed, he immediately admitted what he said and apologised for it. The solicitor remarked on the evidence from Detective Garda Mossie Leahy who expressed the view that he did not believe the defendant would act on the threats.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the complainant received a call on March 8, 2022, on his work phone from DJ Sheehan. The defendant previously told the complainant he had applied for a job from the main contractor and wanted him (the complainant) to make enquiries on his behalf in relation to this.

“He told DJ Sheehan he could not help him with his enquiries as the interview process was being conducted by an external agency,” said Sgt Kelleher.

“On the morning of March 8, 2022, he phoned him and said: ‘You’d better find out what’s going on’. Again, he told him he could not help him and informed him who was carrying out the recruitment process and not to contact him again.

“It is alleged that DJ Sheehan then said: ‘I’ll ring you back this evening and you’d better have an answer for me’, before hanging up.

“He received three more calls between 5.30pm and 6pm. The complainant did not answer the calls, but three voicemails were left.”

It was alleged by Sgt Kelleher that the voicemails said: “How did you put it again — the sh** is about to hit the fan. I’ll see you in the morning, bud. Best of luck.”

“Hi, my name is David John Sheehan, Station Rd, Millstreet, Co Cork — P51 9P4 or some sh** like that anyway. I’m going to admit it. I’m going to be parked outside f***ing [complainant’s] house tomorrow morning. If he leaves his house trying to go to work I’m going to smash his f***ing head in. OK, bye.”

“See you in the morning [name], be ready boy.”

The complainant said the defendant was parked outside his house the next morning.

The accused was charged by Det Gda Leahy on February 14 with making a threat to kill him or cause him serious harm on March 8, 2022, and has since pleaded guilty to the offence.