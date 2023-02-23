Argument over chores seems to have led to an assault, court hears

DISAGREEMENTS about the sharing of chores between flatmates formed the background to a disputed incident where the boyfriend of one resident has now been convicted of assaulting another resident.

Soloman Adebisi of Cnog na gCapall, Gould’s Hill, Mallow, County Cork, was convicted of assaulting Vinicius Silva at The Elysian building on May 25 2022.

Vinicius Silva said he and two other men and one woman were living in a shared apartment at The Elysian. Each of them had their own bedroom and there were some common areas like the kitchen.

“We shared chores, taking out bins downstairs but we started having conversations about people not helping with the chores. Around this time I ruptured my Achilles, I had my foot in a cast and I was walking with crutches. I was working from home. I had a break from lunch. I decided to go downstairs for lunch.

“Hannah is one of my flatmates. Solomon is her boyfriend. He is not a tenant but he was staying in the apartment very often – he was not helping with the chores. There were a few discussions, it was getting aggressive,” Mr Silva said.

“Who was?” Inspector James O’Donovan asked.

He replied: “Solomon.” Mr Silva said: “As I reached the bottom of the stairs he came straight towards me – on top of me, frightening me to punch me. He did not punch me exactly. He was shouting at me. I did not move. He said he would break my jaw if I was not in a cast or injured.

“I was really scared. I could not defend myself. I was on the floor, scared. I was saying to calm down… Hannah got a notice to leave the apartment. That is why they were not happy.”

He said that a short time later he phoned the gardaí and they arrived.

Joseph Cuddigan asked Mr Silva: “Did you or your friends ever say to Hannah, would she bring female friends to the apartment.” He replied: “Speaking for myself, I did not.” He later clarified with Insp. James O’Donovan that he had a girlfriend at the time.

Mr Cuddigan put to Solomon Adebisi the allegation that he hit the banister of the stairs with force and threatened to break Mr Silva’s jaw.

The defendant replied: “All of that is false.” He testified: “Guards showed up with guns. I was terrified. I was upset. I was thrown like a ragdoll into the lift. They (gardaí) were dictating everything that was happening. I was arrested. It was a crazy situation.”

Hannah Kane said she is in a relationship with Mr Adebisi for almost two years. She said when she moved in to share the apartment with Mr Silva and two other men, “everything was lovely.”

“They also requested” ‘We are going out, bring your friends’. I am uncomfortable with that,” Ms Kane said.

Judge Marian O’Leary considered the two charges against Solomon Adebisi – one of threatening Mr Silva and the other of assaulting him. She dismissed the threatening charge and convicted him on the assault charge.”

Sentencing was adjourned until March 21 to allow time for preparation of a victim impact statement.