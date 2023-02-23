Psychiatric report being prepared on Cork man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group'

A psychiatric report is still being prepared on a 45-year-old man from Monkstown in Cork who was tracked down by “a vigilante paedophile-hunting group”.

The case against Tim Bowen was listed for sentencing today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until June 14 for the psychiatric report and indicated that the case would be dealt with on that date.

The background to the case is that Tim Bowen attempted to contact a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and the vigilante group made recordings of him which they posted online and they alerted gardaí.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan arrested Tim Bowen, 45, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, County Cork, and charged him with two counts.

The first charge stated that between July 4 and July 26, 2019 he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge stated that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown on July 26, 2019 he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Bowen later pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecution barrister, Dermot Sheehan BL said today that the psychiatric report sought by defence barrister Sinead Behan was not on file for the case.

Ms Behan BL said that Bowen had begun the Safer Lives programme and completed five one-hour long sessions each month with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Nicholas Banks, who felt he was engaging well with the programme.