Three arrests in Cork after Gardaí seize drugs worth €645k

GARDAÍ have seized drugs to the value of €645,000 and arrested three persons following search operations in Co. Cork and Co. Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attached to Bantry Garda Station, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, and Store Street Garda Station with the assistance of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health, searched a number of business and residential premises in West Cork, Cork City and Dublin City.

During the course of these searches, Gardaí seized €645,000 Cannabis and Cannabis related products.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A woman (50s) and two men (30s) were arrested as part of this investigation.

They were detained at Garda Stations in West Cork and Cork City and all three have been subsequently charged.

All three are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.