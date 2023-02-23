Stealing a €20 bottle of wine at Cork's English Market lands man in jail

STEALING a bottle of Bubble Brothers wine days before Christmas resulted in a four-month jail term for the culprit.

Michail Petrosevic, who is originally from Poland, admitted the crime at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused went to the Bubble Brothers outlet at the English Market in Cork on December 23 last and stole a €20 bottle of wine by concealing it on his person and leaving without paying.

When questioned about the theft he said he could not remember committing it. However, he pleaded guilty at Cork District Court.

He also admitted an earlier incident on October 18, 2022 when he was drunk and a danger to himself or others in Cork city.

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused had 71 previous convictions including 11 for theft and 24 for being drunk and a danger.

The 42-year-old Polish man invariably lives at Simon community accommodation, Judge Olann Kelleher was told.

The judge imposed a sentence of four months on him.