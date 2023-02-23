Covid-19 vaccines now available for very young children in Cork

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is hosting Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children aged six months to four years.

The vaccine is recommended for children aged six months to four years with underlying conditions that place them at higher risk of severe Covid-19.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccination should be offered to all others in this age group to protect them from severe disease, provide extra protection from the rare risks of serious illness from Covid-19 such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

The vaccine is also recommended to provide a modest benefit in reducing household transmission to those immunocompromised. The vaccination is currently only available through community vaccination centres. Clinics for this age cohort will take place in Cork from Wednesday.

The vaccine will be available at North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) on Friday, February 24 from 2pm to 5pm and Saturday, February 25 from 9am to 5pm.

Appointments can be booked on www.hse.ie and clinic details will be updated on www.hse.ie on a rolling basis, so parents are advised to check the website for updates on clinic availability in the coming weeks.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE National Immunisation Office (NIO), Dr Aparna Keegan, said: “We are encouraging parents to familiarise themselves with HSE advice on the Children’s Covid-19 vaccine with information available at www.hse.ie.

“While serious illness from Covid-19 in this age group is rare, this vaccine offers further protection particularly for children who have health conditions that put them at high risk of severe Covid-19.”

Children in this age group will require three doses of the vaccine with an interval of three weeks between dose one and two and at least eight weeks between dose two and three. It is also recommended that the Covid vaccine is separated from the administration of other vaccines by 14 days.

Meanwhile, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare continues its programme of vaccination clinics for children and adults.

There will be a vaccine clinic for those aged 12 years and over at Bantry Newtown CVC (P81 H304) on Friday, February 24 from 9am to 4pm for those aged 12 years and over and from 3pm to 4pm for those aged five to 11 years. A pop-up clinic will also run at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre (P51 Y8EC) on Friday, February 24 from 12.30pm to 3pm for those aged 12 years and over.