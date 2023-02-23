'Worrying' rise in the average response time for ambulances in the Southern region which includes Cork 

THERE has been a “worrying” rise in the average response time for ambulances in the southern region, including Cork, over the last three years, new figures reveal.

Sinn Féin obtained the figures from the National Ambulance Service (NAS) following a recent parliamentary question from health spokesperson David Cullinane.

The response reveals that within the southern region, the percentage of life-threatening incidents responded to within the target of 19 minutes has fallen from 73% in December 2019 to 61% in December 2022 for cardiac and respiratory arrest, and from 47% to just 28% for other life-threatening incidents.

Meanwhile, according to figures, released to Newstalk under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 94 incidences where it took an ambulance more than four hours to arrive at a life-threatening emergency. The longest was almost seven hours and 10 minutes to a call in Waterford. That was followed by over six hours to calls in Cork and Westmeath.

Nationally, on almost 6,200 occasions last year, it took over an hour for an ambulance to respond to life-threatening emergencies, the figures show.

A Cork paramedic, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Echo he wasn’t surprised by these figures. He cited a lack of personnel in Cork City which means paramedics are often covering huge geographical distances for the increased average ambulance response time.

“The major problem is Cork City. They do not have enough crews by day or by night and they are sucking in crews from West Cork, Kerry, Tipp, and Waterford on a regular basis.

“West Cork crews are responding to life-threatening calls in the city very frequently. This then means prolonged response times for life-threatening calls in the county,” he claimed.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has called on the Government to publish and fund a multi-annual workforce plan to double the number of paramedics and to increase both training and retention in the service.

Mr Ó Laoghaire added: “The increase in average ambulance response times locally over the last three years is worrying and dangerous. The ambulance service is under serious pressure, which is exactly what paramedics in Cork have been warning for years.

“A decrease in standards of this magnitude is dangerous. It is putting patients in Cork at risk, and it is forcing paramedics to work extremely long hours. That is not good for the individual paramedic, and many are concerned about the risk this presents to them, to patients, and to the public across Cork.

“The Government must take urgent action. A serious plan is needed if the ambulance service is to improve outcomes so that patients in Cork can get the urgent care they need when they need it,” he added.