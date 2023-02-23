'There is burnout': Cork hospitals are short staffed, says INMO 

TWO of Cork’s major hospitals are examples of the crisis in staffing in the Irish healthcare system, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Figures released by the INMO yesterday show that Cork University Hospital (CUH) was the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

Its sister facility, the Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), has received a positive Hiqa report, but also suffers a staffing shortage according to the INMO.

Colm Porter, spokesperson for the Cork branch of the INMO, said CUH is consistently under-staffed, and “the longer it takes for patients to go through the system, the worse the outcomes are for patients”.

“Almost the entirety of the CUH is short-staffed of nurses. This prevents them from delivering safe patient care. There is burnout.”

Nurses are expected to treat numbers of patients that far exceed what are considered safe according to safe-staffing framework, he said.

A worrying trend is that more trolleys are being put into wards away from the emergency department, increasing pressure on staff in other parts of the hospital.

“Even though every single ward in the CUH is regularly at 100% occupancy, the fact that they are putting trolleys into wards is increasing the pressure on nurses and their ability to deliver safe patient care,” he said.

“More nurses are now voting with their feet and retiring early, or emigrating and not returning,” he added.

A spokesperson for CUH said: “The hospital has a long-standing challenge with acute inpatient bed capacity on site.

“This unfortunately has resulted in a large number of patients having to endure lengthy waiting times in the emergency department awaiting admission.

“Staff work very hard to provide ongoing safe care to all patients who await admission. CUH is working with HSE colleagues regionally and nationally to address this.”

Meanwhile, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Hiqa’s report into Cork University Maternity Hospital highlights the crisis in midwifery staffing that exists in many maternity units right across the country. It is not acceptable to our members that they are not in a position to provide one-to-one support for women in labour.”

Hiqa’s latest report on the CUMH in the Wilton Rd, Cork, found it was compliant or substantially compliant in nine out of ten categories of care surveyed, and partially compliant in one category. The inspection took place over October 26 and 27, 2022, and was published yesterday.

“In general, women were satisfied with the care received and described midwifery, medical and support staff as being ‘very good’, ‘so friendly, approachable, and helpful’ and ‘knowledgeable’,” noted the inspector.

“Overall, women were very complimentary about the staff they met, the level of engagement and interaction with the staff and of the care received in all clinical areas visited.”

However, CUMH “did not have a dedicated patient advice and liaison service. In hospitals that have such a service, the service supports women and their families to provide feedback,” according to Hiqa.