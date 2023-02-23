Rental rules 'flouted': Council finds 95% non-compliance during first-time property inspections

In 2022, a total of 8,047 inspections of private rented properties were carried out, with 5,936 dwellings inspected.
Of those dwellings, 4,676, or 79%, were visited for the first time, and, according to figures presented to councillors, 95% of those failed on the first inspection.
Of 3,064 first-time follow-up inspections carried out on behalf of the city council, 617 dwellings, or 20%, were found to be in compliance.
Out of 1,080 second-time follow-up inspections, 207 dwellings, or 19%, passed.
There were 78 third-time, follow-up inspections, and 22 dwellings, or 28%, passed, while out of nine fourth-time follow-up inspections, two dwellings, or 22%, passed.
Of the 5,936 rental properties inspected, the majority, 4,082, were properties where the tenant was in receipt of a housing assistance payment, while 50 tenants were in receipt of a rent allowance scheme payment. The remainder were private renters.
Of the inspections carried out, 47 were on foot of complaints to Cork City Council.