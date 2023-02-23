Rental rules 'flouted': Council finds 95% non-compliance during first-time property inspections

FIRST-time inspections of private rented properties by, or on behalf of, Cork City Council found 95% to be non-compliant with regulations last year.

In 2022, a total of 8,047 inspections of private rented properties were carried out, with 5,936 dwellings inspected.

Of those dwellings, 4,676, or 79%, were visited for the first time, and, according to figures presented to councillors, 95% of those failed on the first inspection.

Of 3,064 first-time follow-up inspections carried out on behalf of the city council, 617 dwellings, or 20%, were found to be in compliance.

Out of 1,080 second-time follow-up inspections, 207 dwellings, or 19%, passed.

There were 78 third-time, follow-up inspections, and 22 dwellings, or 28%, passed, while out of nine fourth-time follow-up inspections, two dwellings, or 22%, passed.

Of the 5,936 rental properties inspected, the majority, 4,082, were properties where the tenant was in receipt of a housing assistance payment, while 50 tenants were in receipt of a rent allowance scheme payment. The remainder were private renters.

Of the inspections carried out, 47 were on foot of complaints to Cork City Council.

The number of inspections last year marks a dramatic rise on the previous year, 2021, when 837 inspections were carried out, with 819 dwellings inspected, of which 755, or 92%, failed on the first inspection. The council said at the time the most common reasons for failure were inadequate ventilation, and a lack of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, evacuation plans, and window restrictors.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the private rental inspection team carried out 479 inspections, visiting 415 dwellings.

Rates of inspections carried out in 2020 and 2021 were affected by the lockdowns caused by covid-19, but prior to that, the team carried out 739 inspections at 617 dwellings in 2018, and 1,042 inspections at 862 dwellings in 2019.

At the end of 2021, citing recruitment challenges in filling vacancies to its private rental inspection team, Cork City Council engaged an external client to carry out inspections.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said the high rate of first-time failures was very concerning:

“When I have raised this matter with Cork City Council housing officials, they have said there is some nuance in the figures, with failures relating to matters ranging from minor to major issues, but while I can acknowledge that, the figures presented to us are still shockingly high.”

However, he said the rise in inspections should be acknowledged as an improvement. “At least now we can see progress is being made on the level of inspections being carried out,” he said.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has set the council a target of next year to inspect 25% of all rental properties, meaning it would have to inspect 5,354 properties, a figure it exceeded in 2022.