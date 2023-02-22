Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 20:43

Cork GAA to wear a special jersey this weekend

With the support of Sports Direct, players will be wearing a special one-off jersey that hosts the Cork ARC Cancer Support House logo in pride of place, in the hopes of spreading the charity’s core message to GAA fans: “No matter what stage of the cancer journey you are on, our message is simple … you are not alone.”
Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House have announced a fundraising event at this Sunday’s Allianz National Football and Hurling League Games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in association with Sports Direct. Front from left: Sean O'Donoghue (Cork Senior Hurling Captain); Paul Montgomery (Cork ARC Cancer Support Board Member) and Ian Maguire (Cork Senior Footballer). Back row, from left: Karen O'Sullivan (Development & Marketing Manager, Cork ARC Cancer Support House); Brian Herlihy, (former Cork Minor Manager and Cork Senior Football Liaison Officer), and Sinead O'Keeffe (Commercial Director of Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh). Pic: Brian Lougheed

Martin Mongan

CORK GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House have announced a fundraising event at Sunday’s Allianz National Football and Hurling League games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in association with Sports Direct.

Hosted on the Premium Level of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, fundraising ticketholders will enjoy premium level assigned seating for both matches, lunch, and a complimentary drink.

The fundraiser has been organised by Cork GAA senior teams and managers, many of whom have direct experience of the support offered by Cork ARC Cancer Support House to cancer patients and their families.

Former Cork Minor manager, who is now involved with the back-room team and Cork Senior Football liaison officer, Brian Herlihy, shared his own experience with the charity.

“The Cork ARC team were instrumental in enabling my wife and I to navigate through the various challenges cancer and the treatment brought and assisted me in regaining a sense of purpose and hope in my life,” he said.

Cork GAA chairperson Marc Sheehan said it is “a proud day for Cork GAA as we have the chance to give back to a charity that has been such a great help to so many of our members”.

“Sports Direct are delighted to support Cork GAA in their partnership with Cork ARC Cancer Support raising awareness for this fantastic charity,” Ciara Murray, Head of Marketing at Sports Direct, said.

Speaking at the unveiling of the jersey, Cork GAA commercial directorand Páirc Uí Chaoimh Sinéad O’Keeffe said: “We look forward to seeing our teams on Sunday as they take to the field in support of Cork ARC”.

  • Tickets can be purchased at here

