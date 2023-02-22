Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 17:19

Jail for man who threatened to burn Cork couple's house down 

A man in his 60s returned home from work to find the accused shouting in the letter box of the front door.
Jail for man who threatened to burn Cork couple's house down 

The man wrote a letter to says he was sorry for the trauma caused to [the householders] and he would never come near their home again or even visit Cork following his release from prison.

Liam Heylin

A three-year jail term was imposed on a member of a Dublin organised crime gang who called to the wrong house outside Mitchelstown demanding payment of a drugs debt.

Judge Helen Boyle described it as a premeditated crime where the accused drove all the way down from Dublin to Cork and threatened the householders that he would burn their house down if a drugs debt was not paid.

26-year-old Jamie Gavigan of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, wrote a letter of apology to the victims which he brought to court.

Judge Boyle said this letter reassured them that they had nothing to worry about from the defendant, that he was sorry for the trauma caused to them and he would never come near their home again or even visit Cork following his release from prison.

Detective Garda David Barry of Fermoy garda station said the incident occurred on October 18 2022.

Gavigan pleaded guilty to demanding €8,500 with menace. He also admitted threatening to cause criminal damage when he warned that he would burn down a house. The incident occurred at a house in a rural area outside Mitchelstown, County Cork.

Det Garda Barry said two men were present outside the house, one remaining in the car and other going to the front door.

The man at the front door was Jamie Gavigan, whom the detective described as “a member of a Dublin-based organised crime gang.” 

The injured party is a man in his 60s who returned home from work to find the accused shouting in the letter box of the front door. The man’s wife was at home alone.

“Jamie Gavigan was threatening the man in his 60s who has no association whatsoever with criminality. He said, ‘I will be back, I will burn your house down.’ The man took it as a genuine threat.

“The injured party took two photos – one of the man threatening him and the other of the vehicle he sped off in. The defendant told him if he did not pay the money to the criminal gang the house would be burned down.” 

Gardaí were able to trace the defendant to his home as he had driven to the scene in his own car which was registered to him at his home address. Gavigan was interviewed on three occasions and he failed to give any account of his actions, Det Garda Barry said.

It appeared that the accused got the wrong house in the Mitchelstown area as he had been acting in the incorrect belief that a member of the injured party’s family owed a drugs debt.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said of the accused: “He is not the Brain of Britain. 

"He was sent down by others. He went down in his own car registered to him. He made no effort to conceal his identity, not even wearing a covid mask.

“I am not saying it was anything less than traumatic for the injured party – or indeed the injured parties as the man’s wife was inside the house at the time. Mr Gavigan would like to apologise to the two injured parties.” 

Judge Boyle imposed a sentence of three and a half years with the last six months suspended.

More in this section

Free nicotine replacement therapies now available from local stop-smoking clinics Free nicotine replacement therapies now available from local stop-smoking clinics
Cork Proms set to make major 'come back' after pandemic hiatus  Cork Proms set to make major 'come back' after pandemic hiatus 
New Cork mural brightens up Turners Cross New Cork mural brightens up Turners Cross
cork court
Blurred silhouettes of cars surrounded by steam from the exhaust pipes

Areas with most air pollution in Cork revealed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more