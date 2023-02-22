County flood defence scheme yet to begin, years after funding

FLOOD defences for Cork’s towns and villages have seen numerous delays, heard Councillors at the Southern Committee of Cork County Council on Monday.

Ballintubber’s Minor Flood Relief Scheme has still not started three years after funding was announced for it.

Works have not yet commenced as some landowners have not yet signed wayleave agreements, despite previous indications that this would be done, according to a report on flood projects by the County Engineer, Kevin Morey.

Cork County Council is making every effort to secure landowner agreements. Additional funding has been secured from the Office of Public Works (OPW), in excess of that usually granted under the Minor Works Scheme, in light of significant inflationary pressures and rising project costs, added Mr Morey.

The Council has written to the preferred bidder requesting an extension of the tender validity period and understands that this extension will be forthcoming in the coming days.

The value of the construction is put at €500,000 and involves the building of a new culvert, about 900m in length.

“It’s very disappointing to see the Ballintubber Minor Relief Scheme being delayed to the level it is, particularly when so many people are affected by this,” said Fine Gael Cllr Anthony Barry. Was there any realistic date to see this scheme completed, given that the funding has been in place for nearly three years, he asked.

FG Councillor Susan McCarthy said the Ballintubber news was “very disappointing.” Ms McCarthy said she gets phone calls from residents constantly, and it’s “embarrassing.” “We had gone to the residents of the area who are affected by flooding and told them everything is good to go,” she said.

Mr Morey said he shared the Councillors’ frustration about what is a “relatively straightforward piece of work” with funding and planning in place. The delay involves a continuing risk to businesses and properties in the area, and the Council is attempting to progress it, he said.

Mr Morey’s team will be “ramping up” its level of engagement with the relevant owner. As it is a smaller scheme, the Council cannot use certain powers it has for larger projects, to advance the scheme.

Mr Morey said they will be following a particular course of action and will brief Councillors in the coming weeks.

“We have everything in place. There is a preferred tenderer selected. If we can unlock something in the next few weeks, there is a prospect we could get this scheme on the ground in the summer of this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Council detailed a minor scheme of drainage and pumping station that will mitigate flood risks in the village of Crookstown. A cost-benefit analysis for a major OPW scheme was not met therefore the scheme did not go ahead.

The OPW has confirmed the provision of minor works funding of €295,027.

An updated flood study report has been received from consultants for Killumney Village. This identifies a further two possible options. The preferred option would include a “significant impact on private lands and is marginally not cost-beneficial,” according to Mr Morey’s report. The possibility of individual property protection is now being considered.

Fine Gael Cllr Eileen Lynch asked, “what exactly will that entail”, and what timelines are involved.

The ‘individual protections’ can relate to works on lands in the immediate vicinity of individual properties, in the form of local embankments, or take the form of direct property protection at doors and drains, explained Mr Morey.

Ballinhassig, Lower Adamstown, has seen two properties flooded. A minor works application was made in May 2019 to complete the detailed design and other processes to replace an existing culvert under the R613 road, with a compliant culvert. Topographical surveys are completed, and a review is ongoing. “We certainly are pushing to get it done as quickly as possible,” said Senior Engineer Gillian Vaughan.